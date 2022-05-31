IOM Yemen: Rapid Displacement Tracking - Yemen IDP Dashboard Reporting Period: 22 to 28 May 2022

IOM Yemen DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects data on estimated numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis from their locations of origin or displacement, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of estimated numbers, geography, and needs. It also tracks returnees who returned to their location of origin.

From 1 January to 28 May 2022, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 6,165 households (HH) (36,990 Individuals) who experienced displacement at least once.

Between 22 and 28 May 2022, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 179 households (1,074 individuals) displaced at least once. The majority of people moved into/within the following governorates and districts:

Taiz (91 HHs) – Al Maafer (66 HHs), Mawza (10 HHs), Al Makha (5 HHs) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were internal.

Marib (30 HHs) – Marib City (21 HHs), Marib (9 HHs) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Ibb and Marib.

Ad Dali (20 HHs) – Qatabah (15 HHs), Ad Dali (4 HHs), Al Hasayn (1 HHs) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Ad Dali and Ibb.

The majority of people moved from the following governorates and districts: