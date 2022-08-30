IOM Yemen: Rapid Displacement Tracking - Yemen IDP Dashboard Reporting Period: 21 August - 27 August 2022

IOM Yemen DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects data on estimated numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis from their locations of origin or displacement, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of estimated numbers, geography, and needs. It also tracks returnees who returned to their location of origin.

From 1 January to 27 August 2022, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 8,496 households (HH) (50,976 Individuals) who experienced displacement at least once.

Between 21 and 27 August 2022, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 63 households (378 individuals) displaced at least once. The majority of people moved into/within the following governorates and districts:

Marib (25 HHs) – Marib City (21 HHs), Marib (4 HHs) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Shabwah and Sanaa City.

Shabwah (16 HHs) – Ayn (16 HHs) district. All displacements in the governorate originated from Marib.

Taiz (9 HHs) – Al Qahirah (6 HHs), Al Mudhaffar (2 HHs), Salah (1 HH) districts. All displacements in the governorate were internal.

The majority of people moved from the following governorates and districts:

Taiz (17 HHs) – Maqbanah (10 HHs), Jabal Habashi (4 HHs), At Taiziyah (2 HHs) districts.

Marib (17 HHs) – Harib (16 HHs), Al Jubah (1 HH) districts.

Shabwah (16 HHs) – Ataq (14 HHs), Osaylan (2 HHs) districts.