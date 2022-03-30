IOM Yemen: Rapid Displacement Tracking - Yemen IDP Dashboard Reporting Period: 20 March - 26 March 2022

IOM Yemen DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects data on estimated numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis from their locations of origin or displacement, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of estimated numbers, geography, and needs. It also tracks returnees who returned to their location of origin.

From 1 January 2022 to 26 March 2022, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 4,786 households (HH) (28,716 Individuals) who experienced displacement at least once.

Between 20 and 26 March 2022, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 202 households (1,212 individuals) displaced at least once. The majority of people moved into/within the following governorates and districts:

Marib (48 HHs) – Marib City (33 HHs), Marib (14 HHs), Harib (1 HH) districts. Displacements in the governorate originated from Dhamar (10 HHs), Marib (8 HHs) itself and nine other governorates (30 HHs).

Ad Dali (35 HHs) – Qatabah (17 HHs), Ad Dali (16 HHs), Al Hasayn (2 HHs) districts. Displacements in the governorate originated from Ad Dali (13HHs), Al Hodeidah (8 HHs) and four other governorates (14 HHs).

Shabwah (26 HHs) – Ataq (26 HHs) district. Displacements in the governorate originated from Marib (9 HHs), Ibb (6 HHs) and six other governorates (11 HHs).

The majority of people moved from the following governorates and districts

Taiz (37 HHs) – Maqbanah (9 HHs), Jabal Habashi (9 HH), At Taiziyah (5 HHs) and nine other districts (14 HHs).

Al Hodeidah (36 HHs) – Hays (16 HHs), Jabal Ras (4 HHs), Al Jarrahi (4 HHs) and five other districts (12 HHs).

Ibb (33 HHs) – An Nadirah (7 HHs), Hobeish (4 HHs), Al Qafr (4 HHs) and nine other districts (18 HHs).

IOM identified 28 households displaced in the previous reporting period, which covered 13 to 19 March 2022, in the governorates of Al Hodeidah (12 HHs), Marib (9 HHs), Al Maharah (5 HHs), and Taiz (2 HHs). These figures have been added to the cumulative displacement total recorded since the beginning of the year.[1]

Methods used:

· DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography and needs.

Limitations:

· DTM Yemen is unable to report on figures in some governorates due to access limitations.

[1] Please note that further additions to previous reporting periods can be reflected in cumulative totals without being individually addressed in narrative reports.