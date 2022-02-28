IOM Yemen: Rapid Displacement Tracking - Yemen IDP Dashboard Reporting Period: 20 to 26 February 2022

IOM Yemen DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects data on estimated numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis from their locations of origin or displacement, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of estimated numbers, geography, and needs. It also tracks Returnees who returned to their location of origin.

From 01 January 2022 to 26 February 2022, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 3,713 households (HH) (22,278 Individuals) have experienced displacement at least once.

Since the beginning of 2022, DTM also identified 11 displaced households who left their locations of displacement and either moved back to their place of origin or another location.

Between 20 and 26 February 2022, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 265 households (1,590 individuals) displaced at least once. The majority of people moved into/within the following governorates and districts:

**Al Hodeidah (117 HH) – **Hays (105 HH), Al Khukhah (12 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were internal.

**Ad Dali (47 HH) – **Qatabah (23 HH), Ad Dali (22 HH), Jahaf (2 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Ad Dali and Al Hodeidah.

**Marib (38 HH) – **Marib City (28 HH), Marib (10 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Marib and Ibb.

The majority of people moved from the following governorates and districts