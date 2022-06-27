IOM Yemen: Rapid Displacement Tracking - Yemen IDP Dashboard Reporting Period: 19 to 25 June 2022

IOM Yemen DTM's Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects data on estimated numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis from their locations of origin or displacement, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of estimated numbers, geography, and needs. It also tracks returnees who returned to their location of origin.

From 1 January to 25 June 2022, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 6,893 households (HH) (41,358 Individuals) who experienced displacement at least once.

Between 19 and 25 June 2022, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 222 households (1,332 individuals) displaced at least once. The majority of people moved into/within the following governorates and districts:

Shabwah (77 HHs) -- Ataq (34 HHs), Ayn (32 HHs), Bayhan (11 HHs) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Marib and Taiz.

Taiz (47 HHs) -- Mawza (15 HHs), Jabal Habashi (12 HHs), Ash Shamayatayn (9 HHs) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Taiz and Al Hodeidah.

Ad Dali (39 HHs) -- Ad Dali (18 HHs), Qatabah (17 HHs), Al Hasayn (4 HHs) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Ad Dali and Al Hodeidah.

The majority of people moved from the following governorates and districts: