IOM Yemen: Rapid Displacement Tracking - Yemen IDP Dashboard Reporting Period: 19 - 25 December 2021

IOM Yemen DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects data on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis from their locations of origin or displacement, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography, and needs. It also tracks Returnees who returned to their location of origin.

From 01 January 2021 to 25 December 2021, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 25,591 households (HH) (153,546 Individuals) have experienced displacement at least once.

Since the beginning of 2021, DTM also identified 4,440 displaced households who left their locations of displacement and either moved back to their place of origin or another location.

Between 19 and 25 December 2021, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 1,164 households (6,984 individuals) displaced at least once. The top three governorates and districts where people moved into/within are:

**Al Jawf (600 HH) – **Khab wa Ash Shaf (600 HH) district. All displacements in the governorate were internal.

**Marib (362 HH) – **Marib City (218 HH), Marib (144 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were internal.

**Al Hodeidah (83 HH) – **Al Khukhah (83 HH) district. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Taiz and Al Hodeidah.

Most displacements resulted from the increased conflict in the following governorates and districts.