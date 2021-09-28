IOM Yemen: Rapid Displacement Tracking - Yemen IDP Dashboard Reporting Period: 19 to 25 September 2021

IOM Yemen DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects data on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis from their locations of origin or displacement, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography, and needs. It also tracks Returnees who returned to their location of origin.

From 01 January 2021 to 25 September 2021, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 11,186 households (HH) (67,116 Individuals) have experienced displacement at least once.

Since the beginning of 2021, DTM also identified 622 displaced households who left their locations of displacement and either moved back to their place of origin or another location.

Between 19 and 25 September 2021, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 635 households (3,810 individuals) displaced at least once. The top three districts of the top three governorates that saw the highest number of displacements were:

Marib (398 HH) – Marib City (296 HH), Al Jubah (80 HH), Marib (22 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were internal.

Shabwah (85 HH) – Bayhan (42 HH), Ataq (39 HH), Usaylan (4 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were internal.

Abyan (57 HH) – Lawdar (57 HH) district. Most displacements in the governorate were internal.

Most displacements resulted from the increased conflict in the following governorates and districts.