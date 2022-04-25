IOM Yemen: Rapid Displacement Tracking - Yemen IDP Dashboard Reporting Period: 17 to 23 April 2022

IOM Yemen DTM's Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects data on estimated numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis from their locations of origin or displacement, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of estimated numbers, geography, and needs. It also tracks returnees who returned to their location of origin.

From 1 January to 23 April 2022, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 5,556 households (HH) (33,336 Individuals) who experienced displacement at least once.

Between 17 and 23 April 2022, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 116 households (696 individuals) displaced at least once. The majority of people moved into/within the following governorates and districts:

Ad Dali (28 HHs) -- Ad Dali (17 HHs), Qatabah (11 HHs) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Ad Dali and Hajjah.

Al Hodeidah (27 HHs) -- Hays (21 HHs), Al Khukhah (6 HHs) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Taiz and Al Hodeidah.

Taiz (18 HHs) -- Al Mudhaffar (6 HHs), Jabal Habashi (4 HHs), Al Misrakh (3 HHs) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Taiz and Al Hodeidah.

The majority of people moved from the following governorates and districts: