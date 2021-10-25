IOM Yemen: Rapid Displacement Tracking - Yemen IDP Dashboard Reporting Period: 17 - 23 October 2021

IOM Yemen DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects data on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis from their locations of origin or displacement, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, causes of displacement, geography and needs. It also tracks returnees who returned to their location of origin.

During the reporting period, between 17 and 23 October 2021, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 759 households (4,554 individuals) displaced at least once. Conflict was the main reason for displacement, accounting for 97 per cent (734 HH) of the total, followed by economic reasons, accounting for three per cent (25 HH).

From 01 January 2021 to 23 October 2021, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 14,195 households (HH) (85,170 Individuals) have experienced displacement at least once.

Some 266 HH were displaced in the previous reporting period (10 – 16 October 2021) in governorates of Marib, Taiz, Lahj, Al Maharah, and Aden were only identified in the current reporting period. This figure has been added