IOM Yemen: Rapid Displacement Tracking - Yemen IDP Dashboard Reporting Period: 16 - 22 October 2022

IOM Yemen DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects data on estimated numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis from their locations of origin or displacement, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of estimated numbers, geography, and needs. It also tracks returnees who returned to their location of origin.

From 1 January to 22 October 2022, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 9,185 households (HH) (55,110 Individuals) who experienced displacement at least once.

Between 16 and 22 October 2022, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 55 households (330 individuals) displaced at least once. The majority of people moved into/within the following governorates and districts:

Marib (25 HHs) – Marib City (16 HHs), Marib (6 HHs), Harib (3 HHs) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Al Hodeidah and Shabwah.

Taiz (12 HHs) – Al Qahirah (7 HHs), Jabal Habashi (3 HHs), Al Mudhaffar (2 HHs) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Taiz and Al Hodeidah.

Shabwah (9 HHs) – Bayhan (6 HHs), Radum (3 HHs) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Al Bayda and Al Hodeidah.

The majority of people moved from the following governorates and districts:

Al Hodeidah (16 HHs) – Jabal Ras (5 HHs), Al Khukhah (3 HHs), Al Marawiah (3 HHs) districts.

Taiz (13 HHs) – At Taiziyah (4 HHs), Maqbanah (4 HHs), Al Maafer (2 HHs) districts.

Al Bayda (7 HHs) – Nati (4 HHs), Numan (2 HHs), Ash Sharyah (1 HHs) districts.