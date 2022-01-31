IOM Yemen: Rapid Displacement Tracking - Yemen IDP Dashboard Reporting Period: 16 to 22 January 2022

IOM Yemen DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects data on estimated numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis from their locations of origin or displacement, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of estimated numbers, causes of displacement, geography and needs. It also tracks returnees who returned to their location of origin.

During the reporting period, between 16 and 22 January 2022, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 344 households (HH) (2,064 individuals) displaced at least once.

Conflict was the main reason for displacement, accounting for 97 per cent (335 HH) of the total, followed by economic reasons, accounting for three per cent (9 HH).

From 01 January to 22 January 2022, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 1,661 households (9,966 individuals) have experienced displacement at least once.

Some 80 HH displaced in the previous reporting period, which covered 09 - 15 January 2022, in the governorates of Aden (36 HH), Ma’rib (26 HH), Ta’iz (10 HH) and Al Hodeidah (8 HH), were only identied in the current reporting period. This gure has been added to the cumulative displacement total recorded from the beginning of the year.