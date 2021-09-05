IOM Yemen: Rapid Displacement Tracking - Yemen IDP Dashboard Reporting Period: 15 to 21 August 2021

IOM Yemen DTM's Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects data on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis from their locations of origin or displacement, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography, and needs. It also tracks Returnees who returned to their location of origin.

Between 15 August 2021 and 21 August 2021, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 203 households (1,218 individuals) displaced at least once. The highest number of displacements were seen in:

**Shabwah (46 HH) -- **Ataq (14 HH), Bayhan (14 HH), Rudum (9 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Shabwah and Al Bayda.

**Al Hudaydah (33 HH) -- **Hays (17 HH), Ad Durayhimi (16 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Al Hudaydah and Taizz.

**Taizz (29 HH) -- **Al Misrakh (8 HH), Al Ma'afer (7 HH), Jabal Habashy (6 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Taizz and Marib.

Most displacements resulted from the increased conflict in the following governorates and districts.

**Al Hudaydah (45 HH) -- **Hays (12 HH), Ad Durayhimi (11 HH), Zabid (3 HH) districts.

**Al Bayda (43 HH) -- **Az Zahir (Al Bayda) (22 HH), Na'man (10 HH), Nati' (5 HH) districts.

**Taizz (43 HH) -- **Maqbanah (16 HH), Mawiyah (4 HH), Al Mudhaffar (4 HH) districts.

Since the beginning of 2021, DTM also identified 547 displaced households who left their locations of displacement and either moved back to their place of origin or another location.