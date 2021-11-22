IOM Yemen: Rapid Displacement Tracking - Yemen IDP Dashboard Reporting Period: 14 November - 20 November 2021

IOM Yemen DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects data on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis from their locations of origin or displacement, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography, and needs. It also tracks Returnees who returned to their location of origin.

From 01 January 2021 to 20 November 2021, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 21,007 households (HH) (126,042 Individuals) have experienced displacement at least once.

Since the beginning of 2021, DTM also identified 3,814 displaced households who left their locations of displacement and either moved back to their place of origin or another location.

Between 14 and 20 November 2021, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 497 households (2,982 individuals) displaced at least once. The top three districts of the top three governorates that saw the highest number of displacements were:

**Marib (202 HH) – **Marib City (142 HH), Marib (60 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were internal.

**Taiz (96 HH) – **Al Makha (89 HH), Al Waziyah (7 HH) districts. All displacements in the governorate orginiated from Al Hodeidah.

**Al Maharah (55 HH) – **Al Ghaydhah (52 HH), Sayhut (3 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Taiz and Ibb.

Most displacements resulted from the increased conflict in the following governorates and districts.