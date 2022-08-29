IOM Yemen: Rapid Displacement Tracking - Yemen IDP Dashboard Reporting Period: 14 August to 20 August 2022

IOM Yemen DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects data on estimated numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis from their locations of habitual residence or displacement, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of estimated numbers, causes of displacement, geography and needs. It also tracks returnees who returned to their location of habitual residence.

Between 14 and 20 August 2022, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 97 households (582 individuals)2 who experienced displacement at least once.

Safety and security concerns as a result of the conflict were the main reason for displacement, accounting for 75 per cent (73 HHs) of the total and followed by economic reasons related to conflict, accounting for 25 per cent (24 HHs).

Between 1 January to 20 August 2022, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 8,305 households (HH)3 (49,830 Individuals) who experienced displacement at least once.

Since the beginning of the year, the number of tracked new instances of displacement has been declining in an irregular pattern with exception of a significant increase last week.

In addition to recording (142 HHs) returnees in the governorates of Shabwah (138 HHs) and (4 HHs) in Marib returning to their locations of origin during the reporting period after improved the security situation.