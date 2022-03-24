IOM Yemen: Rapid Displacement Tracking - Yemen IDP Dashboard Reporting Period: 13 to 19 March 2022

IOM Yemen DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects data on estimated numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis from their locations of origin or displacement, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of estimated numbers, geography, and needs. It also tracks returnees who returned to their location of origin.

From 01 January 2022 to 19 March 2022, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 4,556 households (HHs) (27,336 Individuals) have experienced displacement at least once.

Between 13 and 19 March 2022, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 205 households (1,230 individuals) displaced at least once. The majority of people moved into/within the following governorates and districts:

Taiz (64 HHs) – Jabal Habashi (60 HHs), Al Makha (3 HHs), Al Qahirah (1 HH) and other districts. Most displacements in the governorate were internal.

Al Hodeidah (59 HHs) – Hays (49 HHs), Al Khukhah (10 HHs) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were internal.

Marib (36 HHs) – Marib City (20 HHs), Marib (11 HHs), Harib (5 HHs) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Marib with 47 percent arriving from nine other governorates.

The majority of people moved from the following governorates and districts: