IOM Yemen: Rapid Displacement Tracking - Yemen IDP Dashboard Reporting Period: 13 to 19 February 2022

IOM Yemen DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects data on estimated numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis from their locations of origin or displacement, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of estimated numbers, geography, and needs. It also tracks Returnees who returned to their location of origin.

From 01 January 2022 to 19 February 2022, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 3,368 households (HH) (20,208 Individuals) have experienced displacement at least once.

Since the beginning of 2022, DTM also identified 11 displaced households who left their locations of displacement and either moved back to their place of origin or another location.

Between 13 and 19 February 2022, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 202 households (1,212 individuals) displaced at least once. The majority of people moved into/within the following governorates and districts:

**Marib (81 HH) – **Marib City (43 HH), Harib (30 HH), Marib (8 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Marib and Al Jawf.

**Al Hodeidah (54 HH) – **Hays (40 HH), Al Khukhah (14 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Al Hodeidah and Taiz.

**Ad Dali (35 HH) – **Qatabah (23 HH), Ad Dali (10 HH), Al Hasayn (2 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Ad Dali and Al Hodeidah.

The majority of people moved from the following governorates and districts