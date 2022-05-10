IOM Yemen: Rapid Displacement Tracking - Yemen IDP Dashboard Reporting Period: 1 to 7 May 2022

IOM Yemen DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects data on estimated numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis from their locations of habitual residence or displacement, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements1 in terms of estimated numbers, causes of displacement, geography and needs. It also tracks returnees who returned to their location of habitual residence.

During the reporting period, between 1 and 7 May 2022, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 34 households (HHs) (approximately 204 individuals) displaced at least once.

Safety and security concerns as a result of the conict were the main reason for displacement, accounting for 74 per cent (25 HHs) of the total, followed by economic reasons related to conflict, accounting for 26 per cent (9 HHs).

Between 1 January and 7 May 2022, IOM Yemen DTM tracked a cumulative 5,640 households (33,840 individuals) that experienced displacement at least once. Since the beginning of the year, the number of tracked new instances of displacement has been declining steadily.