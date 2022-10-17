IOM Yemen: Rapid Displacement Tracking - Yemen IDP Dashboard Reporting Period: 09 - 15 October 2022)

IOM Yemen DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects data on estimated numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis from their locations of origin or displacement, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of estimated numbers, geography, and needs. It also tracks returnees who returned to their location of origin.

From 1 January to 15 October 2022, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 9,124 households (HH) (54,744 Individuals) who experienced displacement at least once.

Between 9 and 15 October 2022, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 55 households (330 individuals) displaced at least once. The majority of people moved into/within the following governorates and districts:

Marib (42 HHs) – Marib City (23 HHs), Marib (19 HHs) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Al Hodeidah and Sanaa.

Ad Dali (9 HHs) – Ad Dali (5 HHs), Qatabah (3 HHs), Al Hasayn (1 HHs) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Ad Dali and Al Hodeidah.

Al Hodeidah (2 HHs) – Al Khukhah (2 HHs) district. All displacements in the governorate were internal.

The majority of people moved from the following governorates and districts: