IOM Yemen: Rapid Displacement Tracking - Yemen IDP Dashboard Reporting Period: 09 to 15 January 2022

IOM Yemen DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects data on estimated numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis from their locations of origin or displacement, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of estimated numbers, geography, and needs. It also tracks Returnees who returned to their location of origin.

From 01 January 2022 to 15 January 2022, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 1,237 households (HH) (7,422 Individuals) have experienced displacement at least once.

Since the beginning of 2022, DTM also identified 004 displaced households who left their locations of displacement and either moved back to their place of origin or another location.

Between 09 and 15 January 2022, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 315 households (1,890 individuals) displaced at least once. The top three governorates and districts where people moved into/within are: