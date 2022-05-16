IOM Yemen: Rapid Displacement Tracking - Yemen IDP Dashboard Reporting Period: 08 to 14 May 2022

IOM Yemen DTM's Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects data on estimated numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis from their locations of origin or displacement, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of estimated numbers, geography, and needs. It also tracks returnees who returned to their location of origin.

From 1 January to 14 May 2022, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 5,783 households (HH) (34,698 Individuals) who experienced displacement at least once.

Between 8 and 14 May 2022, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 102 households (612 individuals) displaced at least once. The majority of people moved into/within the following governorates and districts:

Marib (36 HHs) -- Marib City (27 HHs), Marib (9 HHs) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Marib and Al Hodeidah.

Ad Dali (26 HHs) -- Qatabah (14 HHs), Ad Dali (12 HHs) districts.Most displacements in the governorate originated from Ad Dali and Ibb.

Al Hodeidah (24 HHs) -- Hays (18 HHs), Al Khukhah (3 HHs), At Tuhayta (3 HHs) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Taiz and Al Hodeidah.

The majority of people moved from the following governorates and districts: