IOM Yemen: Rapid Displacement Tracking - Yemen IDP Dashboard Reporting Period: 08 TO 14 AUGUST 2021

IOM Yemen DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects data on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis from their locations of origin or displacement, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography, and needs. It also tracks Returnees who returned to their location of origin.

From 01 January 2021 to 14 August 2021, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 8,756 households (HH) (52,536 Individuals) have experienced displacement at least once.

Between 08 August 2021 and 14 August 2021, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 192 households (1,152 individuals) displaced at least once. The highest number of displacements were seen in:

**Marib (62 HH) – **Rahabah (32 HH), Marib City (15 HH), Harib (8 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Marib and Al Hudaydah.

**Al Maharah (56 HH) – **Shahan (46 HH), Al Ghaydah (10 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were internal.

**Al Dhale'e (23 HH) – **Qa'atabah (14 HH), Ad Dhale'e (8 HH), Al Hussein (1 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Al Dhale'e and Ibb.

Most displacements resulted from the increased conflict in the following governorates and districts.

**Marib (42 HH) – **Rahabah (39 HH), Medghal (2 HH), Marib City (1 HH) districts.

**Al Bayda (31 HH) – **Az Zahir (19 HH), Na'man (7 HH), Nati' (4 HH) districts.

**Al Hudaydah (21 HH) – **Ad Durayhimi (8 HH), Hays (6 HH), Al Garrahi (2 HH) districts.

Some 77 HH were displaced in the previous reporting period, which covered 01 August - 07 August 2021. However, they were only identified in the current period and so, this figure has been added to the cumulative displacement total recorded from the beginning of the year.

Since the beginning of 2021, DTM also identified 528 displaced households who left their locations of displacement and either moved back to their place of origin or another location.