IOM Yemen: Rapid Displacement Tracking - Yemen IDP Dashboard Reporting Period: 06-12 March 2022

IOM Yemen DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects data on estimated numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis from their locations of habitual residence or displacement, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements* in terms of estimated numbers, causes of displacement, geography and needs. It also tracks returnees who returned to their location of habitual residence.

During the reporting period, between 6 and 12 March 2022, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 253 households (HHs) (1,518 individuals**) displaced at least once.

Conflict was the main reason for displacement, accounting for 95 per cent (240 HHs) of the total, followed by economic reasons, accounting for five per cent (13 HHs).

Between 1 January and 12 March 2022, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that a cumulative 4,279 households (25,674 individuals) have experienced displacement at least once.

Some 35 HHs displaced in the previous reporting period, which covered 27 February to 5 March 2022, in the governorates of Ta’iz (13 HHs), Ma’rib (10 HHs), Al Maharah (6 HHs), Aden (4 HHs) and Al Hodeidah (2 HHs) were only identified in the current reporting period. This figure has been added to the cumulative displacement total recorded from the beginning of the year.

* Displacement in Yemen refers to the 13 governorates where IOM DTM’s team has access, namely: Abyan, Ad Dali’,

Aden, Al Bayda, Al Hodeidah, Al Jawf, Al Maharah, Hadramawt, Lahj, Ma’rib, Shabwah, Socotra, Ta’iz.

** IOM DTM estimates that one household represents six individuals.