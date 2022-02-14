IOM Yemen: Rapid Displacement Tracking - Yemen IDP Dashboard Reporting Period: 06 to 12 February 2022

IOM Yemen DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects data on estimated numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis from their locations of origin or displacement, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of estimated numbers, geography, and needs. It also tracks Returnees who returned to their location of origin.

From 01 January 2022 to 12 February 2022, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 3,054 households (HH) (18,324 Individuals) have experienced displacement at least once.

Since the beginning of 2022, DTM also identified 10 displaced households who left their locations of displacement and either moved back to their place of origin or another location.

Between 06 and 12 February 2022, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 329 households (1,974 individuals) displaced at least once. The top three governorates and districts where people moved into/within are:

Al Hodeidah (121 HH) – Hays (97 HH), Al Khukhah (24 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were internal.

Shabwah (78 HH) – Ataq (52 HH), Bayhan (11 HH), Osaylan (9 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Shabwah and Ibb.

Taiz (54 HH) – Jabal Habashi (45 HH), Al Maafer (6 HH), Al Misrakh (3 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were internal.

Most displacements resulted from the increased conflict in the following governorates and districts.

Al Hodeidah (129 HH) – Hays (82 HH), At Tuhayta (23 HH), Bayt Al Faqih (12 HH) districts.

Taiz (71 HH) – Jabal Habashi (41 HH), Maqbanah (24 HH), Sharab Ar Rawnah (2 HH) districts.

Shabwah (39 HH) – Bayhan (16 HH), Ayn (13 HH), Osaylan (10 HH) districts.