IOM Yemen: Rapid Displacement Tracking - Yemen IDP Dashboard Reporting Period: 02 to 08 January 2022

IOM Yemen DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects data on estimate numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis from their locations of origin or displacement, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of estimate numbers, causes of displacement, geography and needs. It also tracks returnees who returned to their location of origin.

During the reporting period, between 02 and 08 January 2021, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 578 households (HH) (3,468 individuals) displaced at least once.

Conflict was the main reason for displacement, accounting for 98 per cent (569 HH) of the total, followed by economic reasons, accounting for two per cent (9 HH).

From 01 January to 08 January 2022, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 708 households (4,248 individuals) have experienced displacement at least once.

Some 162 HH displaced in the previous reporting period, which covered 26 December 2021 - 01 January 2022, in the governorates of Ma’rib (72 HH), Ta’iz (56 HH), Al Hodeidah (22 HH), and Aden (12 HH), were only identified in the current reporting period. This figure has been added to the cumulative displacement total recorded from the beginning of the year.