IOM Yemen: Rapid Displacement Tracking - Yemen IDP Dashboard I Reporting Period: 13 to 19 November 2022

IOM Yemen DTM's Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects data on estimated numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis from their locations of origin or displacement, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of estimated numbers, geography, and needs. It also tracks returnees who returned to their location of origin.

From 1 January to 19 November 2022, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 9,497 households (HH) (56,982 Individuals) who experienced displacement at least once.

Between 13 and 19 November 2022, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 125 households (750 individuals) displaced at least once. The majority of people moved into/within the following governorates and districts:

Lahj (69 HHs) -- Al Qubaytah (55 HHs), Al Musaymir (7 HHs), Tuban (7 HHs) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Lahj and Taiz.

Al Maharah (13 HHs) -- Al Ghaydhah (8 HHs), Qishn (4 HHs), Al Masilah (1 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Al Hodeidah and Taiz.

Abyan (9 HHs) -- Zinjibar (6 HHs), Khanfar (3 HHs) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Taiz.

The majority of people moved from the following governorates and districts: