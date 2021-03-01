IOM Yemen | Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) Update (21 to 27 February 2021)

DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography, and needs.

From 01 January 2021 to 27 February 2021 , IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 2,730 households (HH) (16,380 Individuals) have experienced displacement at least once.

Since the beginning of 2021, DTM also identified other 063 previously displaced households who left the displaced location and moved to either their place of origin or some other displaced location.

Between 21 February 2021 and 27 February 2021, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 151 households (906 individuals) displaced at least once. The highest number of displacements were seen in:

Marib (59 HH) – Al Jubah (28 HH), Marib City (13 HH), Sirwah (10 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Marib and Sana'a.

Al Dhale'e (33 HH) – Ad Dhale'e (20 HH), Qa'atabah (12 HH), Al Hussein (1 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Al Dhale'e and Ibb.

Taizz (27 HH) – Salh (6 HH), Sabir Al Mawadim (6 HH), Al Mudhaffar (5 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Taizz and Marib.

Most displacements resulted from increased conflict in the following governorates and districts.

Marib (39 HH) – Sirwah (25 HH), Mahliyah (7 HH), Al Jubah (3 HH) districts.

**Al Hudaydah (34 HH) – **Hays (15 HH), Zabid (6 HH), Ad Durayhimi (3 HH) districts.

Al Dhale'e (23 HH) – Qa'atabah (17 HH), Al Azariq (2 HH), Al Husha (2 HH) districts