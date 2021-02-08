IOM Yemen | Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) - Reporting Period: 31 Jan - 06 Feb 2021

DTM's Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography and needs.

From 01 January 2021 to 6 February 2021, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 731 households (HH) (4,386 Individuals) have experienced displacement at least once.

Since the beginning of 2021, DTM also identified other 17 previously displaced households who left the displaced location and moved to either their place of origin or some other displaced location.

Between 31 January 2021 and 06 February 2021, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 130 households (780 individuals) displaced at least once. The highest number of displacements were seen in:

Taizz (45 HH) -- Jabal Habashy (15 HH), Al Qahirah (8 HH), Al Mudhaffar (6 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Taizz and Al Hudaydah.

Jabal Habashy (15 HH), Al Qahirah (8 HH), Al Mudhaffar (6 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Taizz and Al Hudaydah. **Marib (37 HH) -- **Al Jubah (13 HH), Marib City (11 HH), Harib (10 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Marib and Dhamar.

**Al Dhale'e (28 HH) -- **Ad Dhale'e (23 HH), Qa'atabah (4 HH), Jahaf (1 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Al Dhale'e and Ibb.

Most displacements resulted from the increased conflict in the following governorates and districts.