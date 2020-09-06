IOM Yemen | Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) - Reporting Period: 30 Aug - 05 Sep 2020

DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography and needs. In the first seven months of 2020, conflict and natural disasters have resulted in new patterns of displacement, particularly in Marib, Al Hudaydah, Al Dhale'e, and Taizz governorates.

From 01 January 2020- 5 Sep 2020, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 22,342 Households or 134,052 Individuals have experienced displacement, at least once.

Between the 30th Aug 2020 and 5th of Sep 2020, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 543 Households or 3,258 individuals displaced at least once, the highest number of displacements were seen in

Marib (334 HH) – Marib City (153 HH), Rahabah (91 HH), Al Jubah (90 HH) districts. All displacements in the governorate were internal.

Al Hudaydah (58 HH) – Ad Durayhimi (58 HH) district. All displacements in the governorate were internal.

Shabwah (51 HH) – Ain (30 HH), Usaylan (12 HH),Ataq (9 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were originated from Marib.

Most displacement resulted from increased conflict in the following Governorates and districts.