IOM Yemen | Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) - Reporting Period: 29 Nov - 05 Dec 2020

From 01 January 2020 to 5 December 2020, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 27,930 Households (167,580 Individuals) have experienced displacement at least once.

Since the beginning of 2020, DTM also identified other 1,319 previously displaced households who left the displaced location and moved to either their place of origin or some other displaced location.

Between 29 November 2020 and 05 December 2020, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 204 Households (1,224 individuals) displaced at least once. The highest number of displacements were seen in:

Taizz (74 HH) – Mawza (18 HH), Al Mudhaffar (10 HH), Al Mukha (9 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Taizz and Al Hudaydah.

Marib (74 HH) – Raghwan (50 HH), Marib City (17 HH), Al Jubah (6 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were internal.

Al Dhale'e (26 HH) – Ad Dhale'e (17 HH), Al Hussein (5 HH), Ash Shu'ayb (2 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Al Dhale'e and Lahj.

Most displacement resulted from increased conflict in the following governorates and districts.