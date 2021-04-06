IOM Yemen | Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) - Reporting Period: 28 Mar - 03 Apr 2021

DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography, and needs.

From 01 January 2021 to 3 April 2021, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 4,515 households (HH) (27,090 Individuals) have experienced displacement at least once.

Since the beginning of 2021, DTM also identified 450 previously displaced households who left the displaced location and moved to either their place of origin or some other displaced location.

Between 28 March 2021 and 03 April 2021, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 592 households (3,552 individuals) displaced at least once. The highest number of displacements were seen in:

**Marib (429 HH) – **Marib City (409 HH), Marib (20 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were internal.

**Taizz (77 HH) – **Al Ma'afer (38 HH), Jabal Habashy (21 HH), Al Wazi'iyah (5 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were internal.

**Al Dhale'e (45 HH) – **Ad Dhale'e (20 HH), Qa'atabah (14 HH), Al Hussein (10 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Al Dhale'e and Ibb.

Most displacements resulted from the increased conflict in the following governorates and districts.