IOM Yemen | Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) - Reporting Period: 27 June To 03 July 2021

IOM Yemen DTM's Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects data on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis from their locations of origin or displacement, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography, and needs. It also tracks Returnees who returned to their location of origin.

From 01 January 2021 to 3 July 2021, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 6,804 households (HH) (40,824 Individuals) have experienced displacement at least once.

Between 27 June 2021 and 03 July 2021, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 181 households (1,086 individuals) displaced at least once. The highest number of displacements were seen in:

Marib (56 HH) -- Marib City (29 HH), Al Jubah (11 HH), Marib (10 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Marib and Sana'a.

Al Hudaydah (53 HH) -- Ad Durayhimi (53 HH) district. Most displacements in the governorate were internal.

Al Dhale'e (25 HH) --Qa'atabah (12 HH), Ad Dhale'e (11 HH), Ash Shu'ayb (1 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Al Dhale'e and Taizz.

Most displacements resulted from the increased conflict in the following governorates and districts.

Al Dhale'e (11 HH) -- Qa'atabah (10 HH), Al Husha (1 HH) districts.

Al Hudaydah (71 HH) -- Ad Durayhimi (33 HH), Al Hawak (17 HH), Hays (8 HH) districts.

Amanat Al Asimah (4 HH) --Ma'ain (2 HH), Az'zal (1 HH), As Sabain (1 HH) districts.

Some 60 HH were displaced in the previous reporting period, which covered 20 June - 26 June 2021. However, they were only identified in the current period and so, this figure has been added to the cumulative displacement total recorded from the beginning of the year.