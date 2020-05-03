IOM Yemen | Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) - Reporting Period: 26 April - 02 May 2020

The ongoing conflict in Yemen, since March 2015, has led to the displacement of more than 3.6 million people (according to DTM's 2018 Area Assessment). DTM's Rapid Displacement Tracking tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography and needs.

From 01 January 2020- 2 May 2020, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 12,886 Households or 77,316 Individuals have experienced displacement, at least once.

Between the 26th Apr 2020 and 2nd of May 2020, the highest number of displacements were seen in:

Marib (104 HH) – Marib City (50 HH), Marib (43 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were originated from Al Jawf and Marib.

Al Dhale'e (92 HH) – Ad Dhale'e (46 HH), Qa'atabah (27 HH), Al Husha (9 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were internal.

Al Hudaydah (45 HH) – Al Khawkhah (40 HH), At Tuhayat (5 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were internal.

Most displacement resulted from increased conflict in the following Governorates and districts.

Al Dhale'e (80 HH) – Qa'atabah (38 HH), Al Husha (30 HH), Ad Dhale'e (12 HH) districts.

Al Jawf (72 HH) – Khabb wa ash Sha'af (46 HH), Al Hazm (19 HH) districts.

Al Hudaydah (58 HH) – Al Hali (13 HH), Hays (12 HH), At Tuhayat (9 HH) districts.

Methods used:

DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography and needs.

Limitations: