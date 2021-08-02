IOM Yemen | Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) - Reporting Period: 25 July To 31 July 2021

IOM Yemen DTM's Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects data on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis from their locations of origin or displacement, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography, and needs. It also tracks Returnees who returned to their location of origin.

From 01 January 2021 to 31 July 2021, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 8,205 households (HH) (49,230 Individuals) have experienced displacement at least once.

Between 25 July 2021 and 31 July 2021, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 457 households (2,742 individuals) displaced at least once. The highest number of displacements were seen in: