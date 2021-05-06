IOM Yemen | Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) - Reporting Period: 25 April to 01 May 2021

IOM Yemen DTM's Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects data on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis from their locations of origin or displacement, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography and needs. It also tracks Returnees who returned to their location of origin.

From 01 January 2021 to 1 May 2021, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 5,231 households (HH) (31,386 Individuals) have experienced displacement at least once.

Between 25 April 2021 and 01 May 2021, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 130 households (780 individuals) displaced at least once. The highest number of displacements were seen in:

Taizz (94 HH) -- Al Ma'afer (79 HH), Jabal Habashy (11 HH), Al Mukha (2 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were internal.

Most displacements resulted from the increased conflict in the following governorates and districts.

Some 33 HH were displaced in the previous reporting period, which covered 18-24 April 2021. However, they were only identified in the current period and so, this figure has been added to the cumulative displacement total recorded from the beginning of the year.

Since the beginning of 2021, DTM also identified 460 displaced households who left their locations of displacement and either moved back to their place of origin or another location.