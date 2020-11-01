IOM Yemen | Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) - Reporting Period: 25 - 31 Oct 2020

DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography and needs. In the first eights months of 2020, conflict and natural disasters have resulted in new patterns of displacement, particularly in Marib, Al Hudaydah, Al Dhale'e, Taizz, and Al Jawf governorates.

From 01 January 2020- 31 October 2020, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 26,376 Households (158,256 Individuals) have experienced displacement, at least once.

Since the beginning of 2020, DTM also identified other 1,284 previously displaced households who left the displaced location and moved to either their place of origin or some other displaced location.

Between the 25 October 2020 and 31 October 2020, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 252 Households (1,512 individuals) displaced at least once, the highest number of displacements were seen in:

Marib (186 HH) – Marib (76 HH), Marib City (40 HH), Sirwah (36 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Marib and Al Jawf.

Taizz (65 HH) – Jabal Habashy (19 HH), Al Mukha (17 HH), Salh (7 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Taiz and Al Hudaydah.

Al Dhale'e (1 HH) – Qa'atabah (1 HH) district. All displacements in the governorate were originated from Ibb.

Most displacement resulted from increased conflict in the following governorates and districts.