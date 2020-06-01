IOM Yemen | Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) - Reporting Period: 24 - 30 May 2020

The ongoing conflict in Yemen, since March 2015, has led to the displacement of more than 3.6 million people (according to DTM's 2018 Area Assessment). DTM's Rapid Displacement Tracking tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography and needs.

From 01 January 2020- 30 May 2020, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 14,429 Households or 86,574 Individuals have experienced displacement, at least once.

Between the 24th of May 2020 and 30th of May 2020, the highest number of displacements were seen in:

Lahj (131 HH) – Al Had (124 HH), Habil Jabr (7 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were originated from Aden.

Al Dhale'e (82 HH) – Jahaf (22 HH), Al Azariq (16 HH), Ash Shu'ayb (16 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were originated from Aden and Al Dhale'e.

Taizz (22 HH) – Sabir Al Mawadim (7 HH), Jabal Habashy (6 HH), Mashra'a Wa Hadnan (4 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were originated from Aden and Al Taizz.

Most displacement resulted from increased conflict in the following Governorates and districts:

Al Dhale'e (20 HH) – Qa'atabah (14 HH), Ad Dhale'e (4 HH) districts.

Al Hudaydah (9 HH) – Al Garrahi (9 HH) district.

Most displacement resulted from spread of COVID-19 in the following Governorates and districts:

Aden (222 HH) – Al Mansura (100 HH), Khur Maksar (29 HH), Ash Shaikh Outhman (29 HH) districts.

Please note that last week’s reported displacement, should have also been recorded as COVID-19 related displacement. Focal points indicate that households reported leaving Aden because limited water availability, crowded, and increasing COVID-19 illness.

Focal Points in Al Maharah and Socotra have indicated that there is anticipation of rain and heavy wind over the coming weeks, and therefore a likelihood of displacement, as we have already seen in Socotra, after 30 May.

Methods used:

DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography and needs.

Limitations:

DTM Yemen is unable to report on figures in some governorates due to access limitations.

