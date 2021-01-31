IOM Yemen | Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) - Reporting Period: 24 - 30 Jan 2021

DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography and needs.

From 01 January 2021 to 30 January 2021, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 593 households (HH) (3,558 Individuals) have experienced displacement at least once.

Since the beginning of 2021, DTM also identified other 6 previously displaced households who left the displaced location and moved to either their place of origin or some other displaced location.

Between 24 January 2021 and 30 January 2021, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 234 households (1,404 individuals) displaced at least once. The highest number of displacements were seen in:

Al Dhale'e (76 HH) – Ad Dhale'e (39 HH), Al Hussein (19 HH), Qa'atabah (18 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Al Dhale'e and Ibb.

Al Hudaydah (66 HH) – Ad Durayhimi (57 HH), Hays (9 HH) districts. All displacements in the governorate were internal.

Taizz (43 HH) – Al Qahirah (13 HH), Al Mudhaffar (6 HH), Al Ma'afer (6 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Taizz and Al Hudaydah.

Most displacements resulted from the increased conflict in the following governorates and districts.