IOM Yemen | Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) - Reporting Period: 22 - 28 Nov 2020

DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography and needs. In the first eights months of 2020, conflict and natural disasters have resulted in new patterns of displacement, particularly in Marib, Al Hudaydah, Al Dhale'e, Taizz, and Al Jawf governorates.

From 01 January 2020 to 28 November 2020, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 27,716 Households (166,296 Individuals) have experienced displacement at least once.

Since the beginning of 2020, DTM also identified other 1,319 previously displaced households who left the displaced location and moved to either their place of origin or some other displaced location.

Between 22 November 2020 and 28 November 2020, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 319 Households (1,914 individuals) displaced at least once. The highest number of displacements were seen in:

Al Hudaydah (145 HH) – Al Khawkhah (145 HH) district. Most displacements in the governorate were internal.

Al Khawkhah (145 HH) district. Most displacements in the governorate were internal. Marib (74 HH) – Marib City (36 HH), Marib (26 HH), Sirwah (10 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Marib and Raymah.

Marib City (36 HH), Marib (26 HH), Sirwah (10 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Marib and Raymah. Taizz(39 HH) – Al Misrakh (6 HH), Jabal Habashy (6 HH), Salh (5 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Taizz and Al Hudaydah.

Most displacement resulted from increased conflict in the following governorates and districts.

Al Hudaydah (148 HH) – Al Hawak (82 HH), Hays (26 HH), Ad Durayhimi (22 HH) districts.

Al Hawak (82 HH), Hays (26 HH), Ad Durayhimi (22 HH) districts. Marib (55 HH) – Raghwan (45 HH), Medghal (10 HH) districts.

Raghwan (45 HH), Medghal (10 HH) districts. Taizz (29 HH) –Maqbanah (8 HH), At Ta'iziyah (4 HH), Al Ma'afer (4 HH) districts.

Most displacement resulted from floods and heavy rains in the following Governorate and district: