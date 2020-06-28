IOM Yemen | Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) - Reporting Period: 21 - 27 Jun 2020

DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography and needs. In the first five months of 2020, conflict has resulted in new patterns of displacement, particularly in within Marib, Al Dhale'e, and Taizz governorates.

From 01 January 2020- 27 Jun 2020, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 16,601 Households or 99,606 Individuals have experienced displacement, at least once.

Between 21 and 27 of June, newly displaced households were recorded in Lahj (80 HH), Marib (65 HH), and Taizz (46 HH). Most of these displacements were the result of COVID-19 in Aden (112 HH) and as a result of increased fighting in Al Bayda (54 HH) and Al Hudaydah (49 HH)

Methods used: · DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography and needs.

Limitations: · DTM Yemen is unable to report on figures in some governorates due to access limitations.