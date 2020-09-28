IOM Yemen | Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) - Reporting Period: 20 - 26 Sep 2020

DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography and needs. In the first eights months of 2020, conflict and natural disasters have resulted in new patterns of displacement, particularly in Marib, Al Hudaydah, Al Dhale'e, Taizz, and Al Jawf governorates.

From 01 January 2020- 26 September 2020, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 23,933 Households (143,598 Individuals) have experienced displacement, at least once.

Between the 20th September 2020 and 26th of September 2020, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 372 Households (2,232 individuals) displaced at least once, the highest number of displacements were seen in:

Marib (194 HH) – Marib City (76 HH) , Jabal Murad (38 HH), Harib (28 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were internal.

Al Dhale'e (76 HH) – Ad Dhale'e (43 HH) , Qa'atabah (23 HH), Al Hussein (6 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were internal.

Taizz (47 HH) – Salh (12 HH) , Jabal Habashy (12 HH), Mawza (6 HH) districts.Most displacements in the governorate were originated from Taiz and Al Hudaydah.

Most displacement resulted from increased conflict in the following Governorates and districts.