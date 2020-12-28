IOM Yemen | Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) - Reporting Period: 20 - 26 Dec 2020

DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography and needs. In the first eleven months of 2020, conflict (82%) and natural disasters (13%) have resulted most of displacements, particularly in Marib, Al Hudaydah, Al Dhale'e, Tiaz, Al Jawf, and Hadramaut governorates. Economic conditions, Health, COVID-19 and other factors caused rest of 5% displacements.

From 01 January 2020 to 26 December 2020, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 28,659 households (HH) (171,954 Individuals) have experienced displacement at least once.

Since the beginning of 2020, DTM also identified other 1,321 previously displaced households who left the displaced location and moved to either their place of origin or some other displaced location.

Between 20 December 2020 and 26 December 2020, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 205 households (1,230 individuals) displaced at least once. The highest number of displacements were seen in:

Al Hudaydah (93 HH) – Ad Durayhimi (87 HH), At Tuhayat (6 HH) districts. All displacements in the governorate were internal.

Taizz (47 HH) – Mawza (10 HH), Salh (8 HH), Al Qahirah (7 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Taizz and Al Hudaydah.

Al Dhale'e (28 HH) – Qa'atabah (15 HH), Ad Dhale'e (11 HH), Al Hussein (2 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Al Dhale'e and Ibb.

Most displacement resulted from increased conflict in the following governorates and districts.