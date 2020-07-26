IOM Yemen | Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) - Reporting Period: 19 - 25 Jul 2020

DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography and needs. In the first five months of 2020, conflict has resulted in new patterns of displacement, particularly in within Marib, Al Dhale'e, and Taizz governorates.

Between the 19th and 25th of July 2020 IOM Yemen DTM tracked 165 Households or 990 individuals displaced at least once, the highest number of displacements were seen in:

Between 19 and 25 July, newly displaced households were recorded in Marib (58 HH), Taizz (45 HH) and Al Dhale'e (34 HH). Most of these displacements were the result of increased fighting in Marib (52 HH), Al Hudaydah (34 HH) and Al Dhale'e (24 HH).

Methods used:

Limitations:

· DTM Yemen is unable to report on figures in some governorates due to access limitations.

