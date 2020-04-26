IOM Yemen | Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) - Reporting Period: 19 - 25 April 2020

The ongoing conflict in Yemen, since March 2015, has led to the displacement of more than 3.6 million people (according to DTM's 2018 Area Assessment). DTM's Rapid Displacement Tracking tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography and needs.

From 01 January to 25 Apr 2020, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 12,556 Households or 75,336 Individuals have experienced displacement, at least once.

Between the 19th Apr 2020 and 25th of Apr 2020, the highest number of displacements were seen in:

· Abyan (188 HH) – Lawdar (179 HH), Khanfir (9 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were originated from Al Bayda.

· Marib (171 HH) – Marib (153 HH), Marib City (12 HH), Raghwan (5 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were originated from Al Jawf and Marib.

· Al Dhale'e (104 HH) – Ad Dhale'e (35 HH), Qa'atabah (24 HH), Damt (20 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were internal.

Most displacement resulted from increased conflict in the following Governorates and districts.

· Al Bayda (282 HH) – Mukayras (272 HH), As Sawma'ah (5 HH), Rada' (3 HH) districts.

· Al Jawf (143 HH) – Khabb wa ash Sha'af (82 HH), Al Hazm (42 HH), Al Maton (10 HH) districts.

· Al Dhale'e (95 HH) – Qa'atabah (51 HH), Al Husha (26 HH), Ad Dhale'e (18 HH) districts.

Methods used:

· DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography and needs.

Limitations:

· DTM Yemen is unable to report on figures in some governorates due to access limitations.