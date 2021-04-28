IOM Yemen | Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) - Reporting Period: 18 April To 24 April 2021

DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography, and needs.

Since the beginning of 2021, DTM also identified 460 previously displaced households who left the displaced location and moved to either their place of origin or some other displaced location.

Between 18 April 2021 and 24 April 2021, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 101 households (606 individuals) displaced at least once. The highest number of displacements were seen in:

**Taizz (54 HH) – **Al Ma'afer (46 HH), Al Misrakh (5 HH), Al Wazi'iyah (2 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were internal.

**Marib (22 HH) – **Marib City (17 HH), Harib (2 HH), Marib (2 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Marib and Hajjah.

**Al Dhale'e (13 HH) – **Ad Dhale'e (7 HH), Qa'atabah (6 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Al Dhale'e and Taizz.

Most displacements resulted from the increased conflict in the following governorates and districts.