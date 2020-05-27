IOM Yemen | Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) - Reporting Period: 17 - 23 May 2020

The ongoing conflict in Yemen, since March 2015, has led to the displacement of more than 3.6 million people (according to DTM's 2018 Area Assessment). DTM's Rapid Displacement Tracking tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography and needs.

From 01 January 2020 - 23 May 2020, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 14,152 Households or 84,912 Individuals have experienced displacement, at least once.

Between the 17th of May 2020 and 23rd of May 2020, the highest number of displacements were seen in:

Lahj (228 HH) – Al Maflahy (142 HH), Al Had (71 HH), Habil Jabr (8 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were originated from Aden and Lahj.

Marib (136 HH) – Marib (102 HH), Marib City (11 HH), Al Jubah (6 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were originated from Al Jawf and Marib.

Al Dhale'e (117 HH) – Al Azariq (52 HH), Ash Shu'ayb (26 HH), Ad Dhale'e (20 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were originated from Aden and Al Dhale'e.

Most displacement resulted from increased conflict in the following Governorates and districts.

Aden (291 HH) – Al Mansura (157 HH), Ash Shaikh Outhman (34 HH), Attawahi (24 HH) districts.

Al Jawf (73 HH) – Khabb wa ash Sha'af (39 HH), Al Hazm (24 HH) districts.

Lahj (52 HH) – Tuban (48 HH) district.

Methods used:

DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography and needs.

Limitations: