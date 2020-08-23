IOM Yemen | Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) - Reporting Period: 16 - 22 Aug 2020

DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography and needs. In the first seven months of 2020, conflict and natural disasters have resulted in new patterns of displacement, particularly in Marib, Al Hudaydah, Al Dhale'e, and Taizz governorates.

From 01 January 2020 - 22 Aug 2020, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 20,119 Households or 120,714 Individuals have experienced displacement, at least once.

Between the 16th Aug 2020 and 22nd of Aug 2020, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 257 Households or 1,542 individuals displaced at least once, the highest number of displacements were seen in:

Marib (207 HH) – Marib (127 HH), Marib City (56 HH), Sirwah (24 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were internal.

– Marib (127 HH), Marib City (56 HH), Sirwah (24 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were internal. Al Hudaydah (28 HH) – Al Khawkhah (28 HH) district. Most displacements in the governorate were internal.

– Al Khawkhah (28 HH) district. Most displacements in the governorate were internal. Taizz (13 HH) – Mawza (6 HH), Mashra'a Wa Hadnan (4 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were internal.

Most displacement resulted from increased conflict in the following Governorates and districts.