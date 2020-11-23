IOM Yemen | Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) - Reporting Period: 15 - 21 Nov 2020

DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography and needs. In the first eights months of 2020, conflict and natural disasters have resulted in new patterns of displacement, particularly in Marib, Al Hudaydah, Al Dhale'e, Taizz, and Al Jawf governorates.

From 01 January 2020 to 21 November 2020, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 27,364 Households (164,184 Individuals) have experienced displacement at least once.

Since the beginning of 2020, DTM also identified other 1,315 previously displaced households who left the displaced location and moved to either their place of origin or some other displaced location.

Between 15 November 2020 and 21 November 2020, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 389 Households (2,334 individuals) displaced at least once. The highest number of displacements were seen in:

Marib (234 HH) – Raghwan (123 HH), Marib City (91 HH), Marib (20 HH) districts. All displacements in the governorate were internal.

Raghwan (123 HH), Marib City (91 HH), Marib (20 HH) districts. All displacements in the governorate were internal. Taizz (74 HH) – Jabal Habashy (13 HH), Mawza (12 HH), Salh (12 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Taizz and Al Hudaydah.

Jabal Habashy (13 HH), Mawza (12 HH), Salh (12 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Taizz and Al Hudaydah. **Al Hudaydah (45 HH) – **Ad Durayhimi (45 HH) district. All displacements in the governorate were internal.

Most displacement resulted from increased conflict in the following governorates and districts.