IOM Yemen | Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) - Reporting Period: 15-21 March 2020

The ongoing conflict in Yemen, since March 2015, has led to the displacement of more than 3.6 million people (according to DTM's 2018 Area Assessment). DTM's Rapid Displacement Tracking tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography and needs.

From 01 January 2020- 21 Mar 2020, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 8,754 Households or 52,524 Individuals have experienced displacement, at least once.

Between the 15th Mar 2020 and 21th of Mar 2020, the highest number of displacements were seen in:

· Marib (449 HH) – Marib (244 HH), Marib City (104 HH), Medghal (42 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were originated from Al Jawf.

· Al Hudaydah (152 HH) – Bayt Al Faqiah (84 HH), Ad Durayhimi (68 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were internal .

· Taizz (87 HH) – Ash Shamayatayn (17 HH), As Silw (12 HH), Mawza (11 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were originated from Al Hudaydah, Al Jawf and Taiz.

Most displacement resulted from increased conflict in the following Governorates and districts.

· Al Jawf (346 HH) – Al Hazm (167 HH), Khabb wa ash Sha'af (150 HH), Al Ghayl (22 HH) districts.

· Al Hudaydah (187 HH) – Ad Durayhimi (88 HH), Bayt Al Faqiah (74 HH), Al Hawak (6 HH) districts.

· Marib (106 HH) – Majzar (81 HH), Mahliyah (10 HH), Sirwah (9 HH) districts.