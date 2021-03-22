IOM Yemen | Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) - Reporting Period: 14 - 20 Mar 2021

DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography, and needs.

From 01 January 2021 to 20 March 2021, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 3,416 households (HH) (20,496 Individuals) have experienced displacement at least once.

Since the beginning of 2021, DTM also identified 69 previously displaced households who left the displaced location and moved to either their place of origin or some other displaced location.

Between 14 March 2021 and 20 March 2021, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 221 households (1,326 individuals) displaced at least once. The highest number of displacements were seen in:

Taizz (145 HH) – Al Ma'afer (56 HH), Jabal Habashy (36 HH), Sabir Al Mawadim (17 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were internal.

Al Hudaydah (28 HH) – Ad Durayhimi (28 HH) district. All displacements in the governorate were internal.

Al Dhale'e (23 HH) – Ad Dhale'e (17 HH), Qa'atabah (6 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were internal.

Most displacements resulted from the increased conflict in the following governorates and districts.