IOM Yemen | Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) - Reporting Period: 12 - 18 Jul 2020

DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography and needs. In the first five months of 2020, conflict has resulted in new patterns of displacement, particularly in within Marib, Al Dhale'e, and Taizz governorates. From 01 January 2020 - 18 Jul 2020, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 17,021 Households or 102,126 Individuals have experienced displacement, at least once. Between the 12th and 18th of July, newly displaced households were recorded in Taiz (48 HH), Al Dhale’e (21 HH), and Al Hudaydah (17 HH). Most of these displacements were the result of increased fighting in Hudaydah (32 HH), Taizz ( 22 HH) and Al Dhale’e (21 HH) Methods used: • DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects and reports on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography and needs. Limitations: • DTM Yemen is unable to report on figures in some governorates due to access limitations.